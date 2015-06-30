June 30
Warsaw-listed GTC:
* Commercial real estate developer GTC head says plans to
spend around 45 percent of right issue proceeds in Poland.
* The company shareholders approved on Tuesday 140 million
share issue, increasing number of shares by 40 percent.
* GTC head says plans to set final rights issue price at the
beginning of September.
* GTC head also says if not all current investors
participate in the right issue he sees the demand from abroad.
* GTC market value amounts to 2.12 billion zlotys ($564.82
million).
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7534 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)