* Commercial real estate developer GTC head says plans to spend around 45 percent of right issue proceeds in Poland.

* The company shareholders approved on Tuesday 140 million share issue, increasing number of shares by 40 percent.

* GTC head says plans to set final rights issue price at the beginning of September.

* GTC head also says if not all current investors participate in the right issue he sees the demand from abroad.

* GTC market value amounts to 2.12 billion zlotys ($564.82 million).