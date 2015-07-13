Fitch: KWG Property's Balancing Act on Growth and Leverage

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 28 (Fitch) China real estate group KWG Property Holding Limited (KWG, BB-/Stable) has achieved a balance between growth and leverage. However, its ratings are limited by its small scale, says Fitch Ratings. KWG's leverage on an attributable basis - as measured by net debt/adjusted net inventories - had improved to around 28% by December 2016 from 39% in December 2015. The level is below the current positive rat