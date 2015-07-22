Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
July 22 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen :
* Poland's state-run insurer PZU said it is not interested in investing in troubled miner Kompania Weglowa (KW).
* "Today this is not an issue which is of interest to us," PZU CEO Andrzej Klesyk told reporters on Wednesday when asked if PZU was interested in investing in KW directly or via a special fund.
* Earlier this month, the treasury minister said that PZU's investment fund could potentially invest in a special fund designed in part to help KW. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: