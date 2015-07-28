Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 28 Orange Polska :
* Polish Orange unit Orange Polska chief financial officer (CFO) told reporters that the company has real estate for sale worth 1 billion zlotys ($268.04 million).
* Real estate that is ready to be sold is worth 600 million zlotys, Maciej Nowohonski also said.
* Orange Polska surprised markets on Monday with better than expected Q2 results.Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7308 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order