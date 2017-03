Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Polish lender Bank Pekao SA chief executive told reporters on Tuesday that neither Bank Pekao nor its owner, Italy's Unicredit, submitted bids to buy General Electrics's Bank BPH.

* Pekao chief executive Luigi Lovaglio also said he still hopes that a bank tax will not be introduced in Poland. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)