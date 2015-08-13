Aug 13 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA

* The chief executive of Bank Handlowy, the Polish unit of U.S. Citigroup, said on Thursday that Citigroup is interested in a long-term presence in Poland.

* "Our long-term strategic investor is satisfied with this investment and has long-term plans regarding Poland," CEO Slawomir Sikora told reporters. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing Marcin Goettig)