UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
Aug 13 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA
* The chief executive of Bank Handlowy, the Polish unit of U.S. Citigroup, said on Thursday that Citigroup is interested in a long-term presence in Poland.
* "Our long-term strategic investor is satisfied with this investment and has long-term plans regarding Poland," CEO Slawomir Sikora told reporters. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing Marcin Goettig)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Northern Trust Corp had shortcomings in its "living will" plans and has until year-end to update a proposal for how to unwind if it went bankrupt, U.S. regulators said on Friday as they granted an extension for four foreign banks to comply.