Aug 19 Getin Holding SA

* Polish financial group Getin Holding says it has agreed to sell its Russian vehicle leasing business Carcade for 172.5 million zlotys ($45.7 million).

* Getin, controlled by Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, is selling the business to a Cyprus-based unit of Russian lender Binbank.

* Getin says Carcade sale is because of risk in Russian market. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7753 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)