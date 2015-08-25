Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* The Polish Senate received a letter from German
Commerzbank, which controls Poland's No.4 lender mBank
, regarding the planned FX loan conversion in Poland,
the Senate's public finance committee chief Kazimierz Kleina
told Reuters.
* Sources told Reuters that Commerzbank and Portugal's
Millennium bcp, which owns Poland's Bank Millennium
, sent letters to Polish authorities flagging they
would seek compensation for losses from the planned conversion.
* Earlier on Tuesday, the Polish Senate published such a
letter sent by U.S. General Electric, which controls Bank
BPH in Poland.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Sobczak, and Jakub
Iglewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)