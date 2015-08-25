Aug 25 Commerzbank AG :
* Commerzbank said in a letter sent to Polish authorities
that passing of a bill on the conversion of foreign
exchange-denominated mortgages into zlotys would infringe
European Union law as well as the Polish constitution.
* Commerzbank, which controls Poland's mBank, said
that passing of the FX mortgage conversion bill would have "very
negative" consequences for mBank and the Polish banking system.
* Commerzbank's letter was published by the Polish Senate on
Tuesday.
* The lower house of parliament passed a draft law this
month that would allow Swiss franc mortgage holders to convert
their loans to zlotys mostly at lenders' cost. The bill will now
be voted on by the Senate and return to the lower house.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig)