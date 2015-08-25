Aug 25 Commerzbank AG :

* Commerzbank said in a letter sent to Polish authorities that passing of a bill on the conversion of foreign exchange-denominated mortgages into zlotys would infringe European Union law as well as the Polish constitution.

* Commerzbank, which controls Poland's mBank, said that passing of the FX mortgage conversion bill would have "very negative" consequences for mBank and the Polish banking system.

* Commerzbank's letter was published by the Polish Senate on Tuesday.

* The lower house of parliament passed a draft law this month that would allow Swiss franc mortgage holders to convert their loans to zlotys mostly at lenders' cost. The bill will now be voted on by the Senate and return to the lower house. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig)