Aug 27 (Reuters) -
* French BNP Paribas, owner of Poland's BNP BGZ
Paribas, said in a letter to Polish Senate that
Poland's current plan for FX mortgage conversion would result in
huge losses for banks and hurt investment climate in Poland.
* In a separate letter to Polish authorities, Deutsche Bank
said it considered the conversion plan an unjustified
legal intervention, adding it would be entitled to seek
compensation for any losses it causes.
* Other foreign owners of Polish banks also plan to seek
compensation for any losses incurred by their operations from a
bill on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages.
* The Senate will next week vote on the bill, which could
cost local lenders up to $5 billion. It would then return to the
lower house of parliament.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski)