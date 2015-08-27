Aug 27 (Reuters) -

* French BNP Paribas, owner of Poland's BNP BGZ Paribas, said in a letter to Polish Senate that Poland's current plan for FX mortgage conversion would result in huge losses for banks and hurt investment climate in Poland.

* In a separate letter to Polish authorities, Deutsche Bank said it considered the conversion plan an unjustified legal intervention, adding it would be entitled to seek compensation for any losses it causes.

* Other foreign owners of Polish banks also plan to seek compensation for any losses incurred by their operations from a bill on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages.

* The Senate will next week vote on the bill, which could cost local lenders up to $5 billion. It would then return to the lower house of parliament. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski)