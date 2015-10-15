BRIEF-Thermo fisher scientific CEO Marc Casper's total 2016 compensation was $17.8 mln
* Says ceo Marc Casper's total 2016 compensation was $17.8 million versus $16.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 15Medtech SA :
* Reports FY net loss of 2.6 million euros ($3.0 million) compared to loss of 2.0 million euros a year ago
* FY operating loss is 3.3 million euros compared to loss of 2.4 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue is 6.5 million euros, up 158 pct
* Says net cash position at the end of June 2015 was 12 million euros compared to 16 million euros a year ago
* Amgen submits applications in the us and europe to expand current indication for xgeva® (denosumab) to include patients with multiple myeloma