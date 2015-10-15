Oct 15Medtech SA :

* Reports FY net loss of 2.6 million euros ($3.0 million) compared to loss of 2.0 million euros a year ago

* FY operating loss is 3.3 million euros compared to loss of 2.4 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue is 6.5 million euros, up 158 pct

* Says net cash position at the end of June 2015 was 12 million euros compared to 16 million euros a year ago

