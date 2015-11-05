BRIEF-Tyson Bioresearch to pay no div for 2016
April 6 Tyson Bioresearch Inc : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/TegLKG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 5 Le Noble Age SA :
* Reports 9.7 percent growth in Q3 revenue to 96.6 million euros ($104.9 million) from 88.0 million euros a year ago
* 9 month revenue reaches 319.0 million euros compared to 268.5 million euros a yeara ago, reflecting an 18.8 percent growth
* Confirms FY 2015 exploitation revenue of 350 million euros with organic growth above 5 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1iFQcbs Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Global demand for air travel rose 4.8 percent in February, continuing the strong start from January and driven by lower fares and improving economies, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
April 6 UNICON OPTICAL Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FKuqGz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)