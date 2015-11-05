BRIEF-India cenbank chief: more measures on NPA resolution will be put in place
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says going forward capital will be needed to support growth of banks
Nov 5 Frey SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 4.6 million euros ($5.0 million)compared to 5.7 million euros a year ago
* 9 month revenue is 20.7 million euros compared to 14.9 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MKOq6U Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says going forward capital will be needed to support growth of banks
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says will have a relook at the existing bad loan resolution instruments if there is a need
* Entered into a block trade agreement with Forsyth Barr Limited for off-market sale of it 19.91% stake (42.4 million shares) in Metlifecare Limited