Nov 25 Montea CVA :

* Acquires a plot of land from Greenpark Aalsmeer (Schiphol Area Development Company) extending to an area of 60,000 square meters

* Purchases a modern logistics building of about 20,000 square meters offering high-quality warehouses and about 1,400 square meters of offices on land extending to some 34,000 square meters at the Vossenberg West logistics zone

* Says the average lease term until the first break option on both projects is in excess of 16 years and they represent an average initial yield of about 7.1 percent and an investment volume of some 50 million euros ($53.11 million) Source text: bit.ly/1MRG9sD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)