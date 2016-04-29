April 29 Retail Estates SA :

* Private placement of ten-year bond for total amount of 30 million euros ($34.32 million)

* 4 million euros of bonds are placed with fixed interest rate and yield of 2.839 pct, issue price 100 pct

* 26 million euros of bonds are placed with floating interest rate, issue price 100 pct