May 12 Eurazeo :

* Q1 2016 economic revenue 963 million ($1.10 billion), up 7.7% at constant Eurazeo scope and up 5.4% at constant scope and exchange rates

* Says cash position as of March 31, 2016 was 845 million versus 1,038 million as of Dec. 31, 2015

* Says NAV as of April 29, 2016, amounted to 71.7 per share (5,028 million), down 0.9% compared to Dec. 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1T9mahw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)