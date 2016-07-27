UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 27 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :
* Reports H1 consolidated revenue of 2.66 billion euros ($2.92 billion), up 7.5 pct
* H1 EBITDA is 383 million euros, up 10.5 pct
* H1 net income group share is 155 million euros, up 9.5 pct
* H1 economic sales total 3.18 billion euros, up 8.0 pct
* Says H1 growth of profitability and free cash flow generation to continue over FY 2016
* Says will report pro-forma economic sales about 7.5 billion euros in FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources