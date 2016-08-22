Aug 22 VGP NV :

* H1 profit  42.7 million ($48.17 million), up  10.5 million compared to June 30, 2015

* 18.6% increase of H1 committed annualised rental income to  45.0 million (+  7.0 million compared to Dec. 31, 2015)

* H1 87.5% growth in gross rental income to  13.1 million

* Says should be able to continue to substantially expand in 2016 its rent income and property portfolio