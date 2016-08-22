World First closes FX options business
LONDON, Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, the company said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based firm.
Aug 22 VGP NV :
* H1 profit 42.7 million ($48.17 million), up 10.5 million compared to June 30, 2015
* 18.6% increase of H1 committed annualised rental income to 45.0 million (+ 7.0 million compared to Dec. 31, 2015)
* H1 87.5% growth in gross rental income to 13.1 million
* Says should be able to continue to substantially expand in 2016 its rent income and property portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 1 South Africa's African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd. will list its fishing and food unit on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on March 2, the chief executive said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Feb 1 Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest sharia-compliant bank in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed banks ahead of a potential benchmark-sized U.S. dollar sukuk sale, banking sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.