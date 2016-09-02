Sept 2 Samse SA :

* H1 operating income up by 46.0 pct to 14.8 million euros ($16.6 million) from 10.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net attributable income rises 36.3 pct to 12.0 million euros from 8.8 million euros year ago

* Says growth expected for H2 2016 compared to H2 2015 is expected much reduced

* H1 revenue rises 2.3 pct to 610.7 million euros from 596.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)