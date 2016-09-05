BRIEF-IOOF Holdings achieved positive net flows of $528 mln in FUMA for Q2
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
Sept 5 Atenor SA :
* H1 operating revenue 60.8 million euros ($67.77 million) versus 49.4 million euros year ago
* H1 EBIT 14.3 million euros versus 12.4 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated net profit group share 6.6 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago
* Intends in near future to proceed with one or several issues in context of its new emtn programme
* Expects to achieve in 2016 positive result enabling it to continue with its dividend policy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: