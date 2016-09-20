Sept 20 Sidetrade SA :

* H1 net income up 25% to EUR 0.9 million ($1.00 million) from EUR 0.7 million year ago

* H1 operating income up 40% to EUR 1.1 million from EUR 0.8 million year ago

* H1 revenue up 14% to EUR 8.9 million from EUR 7.9 million year ago

* Confirms 2016 will be another year of growth Source text: bit.ly/2cNKeqf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)