Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 20 Sidetrade SA :
* H1 net income up 25% to EUR 0.9 million ($1.00 million) from EUR 0.7 million year ago
* H1 operating income up 40% to EUR 1.1 million from EUR 0.8 million year ago
* H1 revenue up 14% to EUR 8.9 million from EUR 7.9 million year ago
* Confirms 2016 will be another year of growth Source text: bit.ly/2cNKeqf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)