Sept 20 Alten SA

* H1 net income group share up 34.4% to EUR 60.9 million ($67.99 million) from EUR 45.3 million year ago

* H1 operating income up 34.1% to EUR 88.5 million from EUR 67.1 million year ago

* H1 operating margin up 31.9% to EUR 88.5 million (10.2% of revenue) from EUR 67.1 million (8.8% of revenue) year ago

* H1 revenue up 13.9% to EUR 870.5 million from EUR 764.2 million year ago

* Says its 2016 annual organic growth should be higher than year ago and operating margin slightly improved compared to 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)