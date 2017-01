Sept 20 Abivax :

* H1 net loss EUR 8.3 million ($9.27 million) versus loss of EUR 7.2 million year ago

* H1 operating loss EUR 10.6 million versus loss of EUR 8.1 million year ago

* H1 total operating revenue EUR 137,000 versus EUR 310,000 year ago

* Net cash position at end of June 2016 is EUR 27.8 million versus EUR 38.7 million year ago

* Expects final analyses of phase IIb/III pivotal study of ABX203 before the end of 2016

* Expects final analyses of phase IIb/III pivotal study of ABX203 before the end of 2016

* Expects results of second phase IIa clinical study for ABX464 before the end of 2016