Sept 28 Miko NV

* H1 net profit up by 8.3% to EUR 5.0 million ($5.60 million) from EUR 4.6 million a year ago

* H1 EBIT up by 9.7% to EUR 7.8 million from EUR 7.1 million year ago

* H1 turnover up by 1.3% to EUR 95.0 million from EUR 93.8 million year ago

* Says half-yearly results don't provide any guarantees for H2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)