BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Dec 28 Ose Immunotherapeutics :
* Grants Servier license option on exclusive worldwide rights for development and commercialization of Effi-7
* Signs license option agreement with Servier to develop and commercialize product Effi-7
* Becomes eligible to receive up to 272 million ($284.92 million) including an upfront payment of 10.25 million and additional payments of 30 million upon the exercise of a two-steps option license
* Further license payments from Servier linked to achievement of clinical development and registration in multiple indications, as well as to sales milestones with double-digit royalties on sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9547 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it to invest 10.2 million yuan to acquire 51 percent stake in a Henan-based industrial firm
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent