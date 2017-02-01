Feb 1 Unibail-Rodamco :
* FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03
billion year ago
* FY net rental income EUR 1.53 billion versus EUR 1.45
billion year ago
* FY recurring earnings per share EUR 11.24 versus EUR 10.46
year ago
* Says total portfolio valuation at Dec. 31, 2016 was EUR
40.5 billion versus EUR 37.76 billion at Dec. 31, 2015
* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 10.2 per share, plans for 2017
and further to increase dividend according to recurring EPS
* Sees 2017 recurring EPS between EUR 11.8 and EUR 12.0
* Confirms for mid-term expectations of recurring EPS annual
growth at 6% to 8%
