Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 22 Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat :
* Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Tuesday that it would save 380 million zlotys ($101.4 million) on annual interest payments through refinancing of its existing debt.
* The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, had signed 12.5 billion zlotys ($3.33 billion) worth of 5-year loan agreements with a consortium of banks to refinance its existing debt.
* The refinancing is to have a positive impact of around 472 million zlotys on the group's third-quarter gross profit, comparable to Cyfrowy's overall net profit of 475 million zlotys in the first half of 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order