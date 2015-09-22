Sept 22 Polish Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Cyfrowy's CFO reiterated on Tuesday that it wants its net debt at the end of next year to stand at 2.5 times the group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at the end of 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)