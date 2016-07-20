London set for largest oil company listing since 2014 price crash
* Largest oil, gas sector IPO in London since Savannah Petroleum
July 20 MD Medical Group :
* In Q2 total deliveries increased 24 percent year-on-year to 1,643
* In Q2 total IVF cycles rose 63 percent year-on-year to 3,756
* In Q2 total in-patient treatments grew 11 percent year-on-year to 13,911
* In Q2 total out-patient treatments increased 19 percent year-on-year to 344,862 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Largest oil, gas sector IPO in London since Savannah Petroleum
* Says will outperform online market in year ahead (Recasts with CEO, analyst comment, shares)
* CFO says still expect to sign multiple deals with multiple partners in medium term