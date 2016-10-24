UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Oct 24 MD Medical Group
* In Q3 total deliveries increased 24 pct y-o-y to 1,815
* In Q3 total IVF cycles rose 44 pct y-o-y to 3,443
* In Q3 the total number of in-patient days increased 16 pct y-o-y to 13,432
* In Q3 the total number of out-patient treatments increased 16 pct y-o-y to 338,499 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.