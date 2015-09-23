Sept 23 TVN SA

* U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) said on Wednesday it plans to purchase the remaining 1.24-percent stake in Polish broadcaster TVN, offering 20 zlotys per share.

* Last month, SNI raised its stake in TVN from 52.7 to 98.76 percent, allowing for a mandatory squeeze-out of the left-over shareholders.

* SNI wants to delist the company from the Warsaw bourse . Further company coverage: