BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
Sept 30 Moody's:
* Moody's analyst Simone Zampa expects profitability of Polish banks to decline in 2015-2016.
* Moody's sees lower interest rates and fee income, as well as higher contributions to a banking guarantee fund to weigh on profits.
* Moody's expects more negative hits from a planned FX mortgage conversion scheme and a banking tax. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Justyna Pawlak)
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: