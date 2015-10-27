Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Poland's election winner Law and Justice (PiS) party's economic expert Henryk Kowalczyk says its planned $90 billion monetary stimulus will not be used for now as banks have excess liquidity

* He added that if the best option for helping out Poles, who took out Swiss-franc denominated mortgages would be to convert the loans at historical rates (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)