* Avtovaz expects to reduce 2015 sales in Russia by 16-29 pct, company president Bo Andersson told journalists

* The company targets 20 pct market share, now has 18.6 pct

* "I would say that our focus is 20 pct market share, today we have 18.6 pct market share. If you stay with the market as it is, then we will be something in Russian Federation between 275,000 to 325,000" - Andersson

* Earlier Andersson forecasted sales at 350,000, which would mean decrease of market by 9.6 pct

