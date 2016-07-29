Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Cellnex Telecom :
* H1 net profit 24 million euros ($26.6 million) versus 18 million euros year ago
* Net debt at 30 June at 872 million euros , compared to 927 million euros at end of 2015
* H1 revenues 338 million euros versus 286 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 134 million euros versus 115 million euros year ago
* The results matched Cellnex's forecasts in the first half-year - CEO
Source text: bit.ly/2aeet6x
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)