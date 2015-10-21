Oct 21 PKO Bank Polski SA

* Chief executive at Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP reiterated on Wednesday he expected the bank's third-quarter results to come in higher quarter-on-quarter.

* The state-controlled lender's net profit stood at 703 million zlotys ($187 million) in the second quarter. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7624 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Writing by Adrian Krajewski, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)