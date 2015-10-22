Oct 22 Orange Polska :

* Orange Polish unit CFO said on Thursday that the company has sold around 100 million zlotys' ($26.5 million) worth of real estate this year.

* In total, Orange Polska has put up for sale around 800 million zlotys' worth of real estate, CFO Maciej Nowohonski told a media conference. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7800 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)