UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Polish stock exchange said on Tuesday that the shoe retailer CCC would replace coal mine Bogdanka in Warsaw's blue chip index WIG20 starting from December 21.
* The decision results from the bourse's quarterly revision of the indices.
(Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.