UPDATE 2-Co-op in talks with multiple bidders but break-up seen inevitable- sources
* Bidders keen to pick assets rather than full takeover - sources
Oct 29 Atenor Group SA :
* Announces acquisition from BNP Paribas Fortis of 100 pct of the shares of Hexaten S.A., owner of the Nysdam office building in La Hulpe
* Intends to reposition this building on the office market, and will in the long term examine its redevelopment alternatives
* Confirms that its subsidiary "L'Immobilière de la Petite Ile", following a public tender by CITYDEV.BRUSSELS, has been awarded a development contract
* This mostly residential project will be part of the second phase of the CITY DOCKS urban complex in Anderlecht
Source text: bit.ly/1NbbgTW
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bidders keen to pick assets rather than full takeover - sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded six tranches and affirmed 29 tranches of Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC (PRS05-1), Preferred Residential Securities 05-2 PLC (PRS05-2), Preferred Residential Securities 06-1 PLC (PRS06-1) and Preferred Residential Securities 8 PLC (PRS8). The transactions are securitisations of seasoned non-conforming residential mortgage loans originated by Preferred Mortgages Limited.