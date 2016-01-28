Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 Cegedim SA :
* Q4 revenue 143.4 million euros ($156.98 million) versus 138.5 million euros year ago, up 3.5 percent
* FY revenue 509.9 million euros versus 493.5 million euros year ago, up 3.3 percent
* For 2016, the group believes it can achieve stable revenues and EBITDA
* Is adjusting its 2015 EBITDA growth forecast downward from 5 pct to stable
Source text: bit.ly/1SlJQML Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order