Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
Feb 10 Lagardere SCA :
* Q4 net sales 2.04 billion euros vs 1.90 billion euros ($2.13 billion) year ago
* Group recurring EBIT growth for 2015 is expected to be slightly higher than the target announced last July
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
LONDON, April 11 Britain awarded millions of pounds on Tuesday to help boost manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, including a project to build the country's second purpose-built electric battery plant and another to make the technology more powerful.