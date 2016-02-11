Feb 11 Eurazeo SA :

* Eurazeo PME signs agreement to hold 88 pct of the capital of Orolia

* The transaction values the company at about 100 million euros ($113.31 million), or 20 euro per share

* Completion of transaction is expected during April 2016

($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)