UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
March 9 Lagardere SCA :
* FY group operating margin 5.3 pct vs 4.8 pct year ago
* FY recurring group EBIT 378 million euros vs 342 million euros ($376.75 million) year ago
* FY adjusted net profit 240 million euros vs 185 million euros year ago
* Proposed ordinary dividend unchanged at 1.30 euro per share
* In 2016, group recurring EBIT growth is expected slightly above 10 pct compared to 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage