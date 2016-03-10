China, Hong Kong stocks slip on tensions, softer inflation data
* China producer inflation cools for the first time in 7 months
March 10 Care Property Invest NV :
* FY net rental income 13.7 mllion euros vs 12.8 mllion euros year ago
* FY operating profit 13.1 mllion euros vs 10.5 mllion euros year ago
* FY net profit 12.0 mllion euros vs loss of 3.3 mllion euros year ago
* Will propose to general meeting that no additional dividend be paid out
* Proposes that an equivalent dividend payment be made for FY 2016
* "Some erroneous media reports have appeared that ICICI Bank has acquired 1.09% stake in Karnataka Bank"