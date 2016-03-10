March 10 Care Property Invest NV :

* FY net rental income 13.7 mllion euros vs 12.8 mllion euros year ago

* FY operating profit 13.1 mllion euros vs 10.5 mllion euros year ago

* FY net profit 12.0 mllion euros vs loss of 3.3 mllion euros year ago

* Will propose to general meeting that no additional dividend be paid out

* Proposes that an equivalent dividend payment be made for FY 2016

