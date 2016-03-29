Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 29 Ymagis SA :
* FY EBITDA 53.2 million euros vs 53.6 million euros ($60.01 million) pro forma year ago
* FY net loss group share 0.6 million euros vs profit of 0.7 million euros pro forma year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order