BRIEF-Cytori says public offering of 8.60 mln common shares priced at $1.10 per share
* Cytori announces pricing of $9.5m public offering of common stock
April 6 Le Noble Age SA :
* FY net income group share EUR 11.1 million versus EUR 10.1 million year ago
* FY current operating income EUR 35.0 million versus EUR 27.4 million year ago
* FY revenue EUR 424.8 million versus EUR 356.2 million year ago
* Sees 2016 revenue from operations higher than EUR 380 million
* Will propose dividend of EUR 0.16 per share Source text: bit.ly/207Hp2E Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - milestone payment received with completion of IND-enabling toxicology studies