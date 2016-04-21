April 21 Groupe Open Sa

* Q1 revenue 76.4 million euros versus 71.6 million euros ($80.92 million) year ago

* Reaffirms the goal of growing its revenue and results in 2016

* Keeps its goal to have a 500 million euro revenue and 10 percent current operating profit in 2020