BRIEF-Armada Bilgisayar starts talks with Kaspersky Lab for distribution agreement
* Starts talks with Kaspersky Lab for distribution agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 26 Teleperformance SE :
* Q1 revenue 844 million euros ($954.14 million) versus 831 million euros year ago
* Confirms 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Starts talks with Kaspersky Lab for distribution agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ROME, April 14 A Rome court on Friday suspended a lower court ruling that had blocked the use of smart phone apps for Uber cars in Italy.