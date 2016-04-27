BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical plans convertible bonds, to halt 2016 private placement plan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 354 million yuan ($51.32 million)
April 27 Stallergenes Greer Plc :
* FY total revenue 273.1 million euros versus 312.7 million euros ($354.01 million) year ago, pro forma not audited
* FY net loss 8.8 million euros versus profit of 47.6 million euros year ago, pro forma not audited
* FY operating loss 31.8 million euros versus profit of 62.2 million euros year ago, pro forma not audited
* Board does not recommend the payment of dividend
* Financial targets will be announced in Q3 2016 Source text : bit.ly/1pFCEjC
($1 = 0.8833 euros)
* Says it expects to return to profit in Q1 with net profit of 200-210 million yuan ($29.00-$30.44 million) from net loss of 17.6 million yuan a year earlier after acquisition, rising product sales