Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28Alten SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 421.3 million euros ($477.1 million) vs 382.4 million euros a year ago, up 10.2 pct
* Will realise a positive organic growth in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1WUMegd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order